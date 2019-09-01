Beck Capital Management Holding in At&T Com Usd1 (T) Raised by $1.07 Million; Crossvault Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Lifted by $840,060 as Shares Rose

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (T) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 34,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 150,625 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 116,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 10/05/2018 – AT&T Is Said to Have Hired Cohen to Work on Time Warner Merger; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PRICES ON DIRECTV NOW PACKAGES WILL BE GOING UP; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: 2018 Plans Include Improved Profitability in Wireless Ops in Mexico; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 7,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,353 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, up from 77,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Management Limited Partnership reported 1.72% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wunderlich Managemnt has invested 0.94% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aperio Group Incorporated holds 0.57% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 4.22 million shares. Moreover, Boston Advisors Lc has 0.18% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 114,804 shares. American owns 8,800 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Glenview Bank Tru Dept has 1.1% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 1.65% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 82,057 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 480,364 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 552,112 shares. Crestwood Grp Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 43,181 shares. Sather Fin Grp Inc holds 34,301 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 15,117 are owned by Kings Point Mgmt. Moreover, Joel Isaacson And Ltd has 0.46% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 101,427 shares. Culbertson A N & Co accumulated 115,615 shares or 1.05% of the stock.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T, Starz sign carriage agreement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T updates on FirstNet buildout – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.