Beck Capital Management Has Upped Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs (BABA) Stake by $2.27 Million; Devon Energy (DVN) Stake Lifted by Smith Asset Management Group Lp

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 7,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 236,976 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.80 million, up from 229,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 1.03 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 12/04/2018 – Devon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs (BABA) by 304.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 12,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,572 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $175.15. About 4.78 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Inc owns 1.09M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Advisory Serv Net Ltd invested in 0% or 1,196 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com accumulated 12,240 shares or 0.02% of the stock. World Asset Mngmt accumulated 27,269 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 4,513 shares. Brandywine Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 1,202 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Botty Investors Ltd Co invested in 3,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Letko Brosseau Incorporated accumulated 2.06M shares or 0.65% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Stonebridge Mgmt stated it has 0.55% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Regent Invest Management Ltd accumulated 6,890 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 1.64 million shares. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 13,025 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 324,700 shares. 57,344 are held by Mackenzie Fincl Corporation.

