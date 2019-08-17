Beck Capital Management Has Upped Holding in At&T Com Usd1 (T) by $1.07 Million as Stock Value Rose; Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Market Valuation Declined While Cooper Creek Partners Management Lowered Its Stake

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) by 51.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 82,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 79,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, down from 161,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 793,399 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (T) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 34,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 150,625 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 116,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 07/05/2018 – Denmark refuses all bids at T-bills auction; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,292 were reported by Pitcairn. Aull Monroe Mgmt Corporation accumulated 140,122 shares or 2.35% of the stock. West Chester Capital Advsr has 0.46% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.79% or 363,209 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd holds 0.17% or 64,722 shares. Jacobs And Com Ca has invested 1.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 81.56 million are held by Bancorporation Of America De. Paradigm Advsrs owns 27,718 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Pnc Gru stated it has 11.05 million shares. Miracle Mile Limited Com invested in 39,138 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Park Circle accumulated 194,825 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Llp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 77.60 million shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 1.29% or 101,816 shares in its portfolio.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 218,365 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donnelley Rr And Sons by 317,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.