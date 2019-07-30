Beck Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Stake by $1.96 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose, Holder Smith Moore & Company Has Cut Position

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 266,371 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm – sources [14:41 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 2,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,186 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $131.4. About 1.02 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 16,289 shares to 37,251 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 10,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.90 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.15M for 11.63 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (NYSE:T) by 34,622 shares to 150,625 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Residential Invt Corp Com Npv (NYSE:NRZ) by 22,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NASDAQ:AAPL).

