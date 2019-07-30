Beck Capital Management Has Raised By $521,262 Its Apple Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) Stake; CANNABICS PHARMACEUTICALS (CNBX) Shorts Up By 27.15%

CANNABICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:CNBX) had an increase of 27.15% in short interest. CNBX’s SI was 328,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 27.15% from 258,200 shares previously. With 478,300 avg volume, 1 days are for CANNABICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:CNBX)’s short sellers to cover CNBX’s short positions. The stock increased 6.90% or $0.0186 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2891. About 46,222 shares traded. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Beck Capital Management Llc increased Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) stake by 115.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beck Capital Management Llc acquired 2,758 shares as Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Beck Capital Management Llc holds 5,138 shares with $976,000 value, up from 2,380 last quarter. Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 now has $961.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $209.02. About 22.10M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Volkswagen to Join Apple For Autonomous Project; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 18/03/2018 – Apple is designing and testing screens -Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies; 15/03/2018 – World Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research, development, licensing, and marketing of cannabinoid treatments and therapies. The company has market cap of $38.87 million. The firm focuses on developing therapies and biotechnological tools for the relief from various ailments that respond to active ingredients sourced from the cannabis plant. It has a 20.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship product is Cannabics SR, a long acting medical cannabis capsule that shows therapeutic effects as a palliative care therapy for cancer patients.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 70 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, March 21. Wedbush maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $23500 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 4. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $149 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $220 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Morgan Stanley.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torch Wealth Management Limited invested 4.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,278 were reported by First Western Cap Mgmt. Perella Weinberg Prtn Management Lp holds 20,273 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department accumulated 0.85% or 44,123 shares. 54,246 are held by Arrowmark Colorado. Cypress Asset Tx reported 3.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Olstein Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,500 shares. Farr Miller Washington Dc holds 0.63% or 39,184 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd reported 105,025 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Rowland And Com Invest Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,396 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc has invested 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shine Investment Advisory Inc holds 6,136 shares. Johnson Fincl reported 86,315 shares.