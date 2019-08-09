Beck Capital Management Has Raised Alibaba Group Holding LTD Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs (BABA) Stake by $2.27 Million; Valuation Declined; Heartland Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) by $1.76 Million as Stock Declined

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 135,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11M, down from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.63. About 389,813 shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs (BABA) by 304.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 12,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 16,572 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $160.62. About 4.07M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.20 million for 7.70 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $61,450 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset invested in 13.78 million shares. Bailard Inc has 46,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 13,224 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 47,413 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bogle Invest LP De holds 726,782 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Ameriprise invested in 0.03% or 4.44M shares. Gideon Cap owns 0.1% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 21,448 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 23,829 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 333,360 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 0% or 1,512 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). The Wisconsin-based Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Foothills Asset Ltd holds 0.11% or 10,769 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth has 10,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 1.04M shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 28,899 shares to 85,918 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) by 47,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Iamgold Corp (Prn) (NYSE:IAG).