Beck Capital Management Has Lowered Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Stake by $1.96 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Share Value Rose, Holder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Stake

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 6,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,705 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 45,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.85. About 897,079 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.19. About 689,730 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SPOKESWOMAN DECLINES TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD’S OFFER TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 27/03/2018 – CA lmmo says needs details before weighing any Starwood offer

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 26.15 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $249,875 activity. Contreras Jaime sold $12.42M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Wednesday, January 30.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 3,443 shares to 19,543 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $209.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Coml Real Estate Fin Inc Com (NYSE:ARI) by 28,696 shares to 171,231 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs (NYSE:BABA) by 12,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,572 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential Invt Corp Com Npv (NYSE:NRZ).