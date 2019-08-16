Beck Capital Management Has Increased Its Apple Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) Stake by $521,262; 1832 Asset Management LP Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) Has Cut by $15.96 Million as Market Value Declined

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 97.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 190,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 4,943 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 2.14M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) by 115.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 2,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 5,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $976,000, up from 2,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $206.62. About 22.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reports. via @cnbctech; 11/04/2018 – APPLE CUTS ORDERS FOR HOMEPOD AMID POOR SALES: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory; 30/03/2018 – Foxconn suffers first yearly profit drop since 2008 as iPhone slumps; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS DAMAGES AGAINST SAMSUNG IN RETRIAL OVER PATENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 124,990 shares. Montrusco Bolton Inc stated it has 1.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pettee Invsts Inc has 1.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 700,000 are owned by Highfields Cap Mngmt Lp. Inr Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Incorporated invested in 33,498 shares. Nbw Cap Lc accumulated 58,746 shares. Research Mgmt Company owns 2.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,078 shares. Moreover, Pzena Investment Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,580 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 3.21 million shares or 3.89% of all its holdings. Swedbank holds 5.18 million shares. Schulhoff stated it has 5,823 shares. Ami reported 3,899 shares. 127,256 are owned by Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Leavell Investment Mngmt invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gmt invested in 0.08% or 23,320 shares. 7,992 were accumulated by Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Llc. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc stated it has 1.16M shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Wealth Architects Ltd Company accumulated 3,650 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 0.49% or 253,584 shares in its portfolio. 46,600 are held by Uss Inv Management Limited. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 48,140 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Ltd accumulated 90 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com owns 112,195 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.03% or 312,497 shares. Mitchell has invested 0.48% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd has 3,125 shares.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 13,900 shares to 37,770 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 249,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.