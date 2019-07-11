Beck Capital Management Has Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $1.95 Million; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Trimmed Its Holding in Intuit (INTU) by $6.54 Million as Stock Price Rose

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 1,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,231 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $11.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2028.52. About 2.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Trump has discussed altering the company’s tax treatment because several of his friends told him Amazon is hurting their businesses and “killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers,” the report says; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – IN-CAR DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH 2015 OR NEWER VOLVO VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE VOLVO ON CALL ACCOUNT; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 27/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube):; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective in May

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 27.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 25,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,824 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, down from 89,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $278.08. About 415,553 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Legal Setbacks Unlikely to Significantly Affect Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Strike 2019? Warehouse Workers Plan a Prime Day Protest – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s Mistake Is Shopify’s Gain – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Plug Power Stock Will Either Juice or Electrocute Portfolios – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kcm Advsrs Limited Com has 1.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Seatown Holding Pte Ltd stated it has 33,950 shares or 7.12% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Llc has 0.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 726 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 3.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,074 shares. Dsc Advsrs Lp has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Inc Llc has 3.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chartist Ca stated it has 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Regentatlantic Lc owns 2,033 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Ltd has 0.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,989 shares. Madrona Financial Ltd Co has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 198 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,089 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability accumulated 31,274 shares. Cornerstone Inc has 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Liability reported 84,414 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 2,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,403 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IGV: Software Industry Offers Appealing Risk-Adjusted Performance – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Caterpillar, Roper Technologies, Cisco Systems, Amtech Systems and Intuit – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Diodes, Enviva, Intuit, Facebook and Cisco highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SPHQ, INTU, LRCX, RHT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.