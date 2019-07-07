Beck Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $420,147 as Stock Rose; Ntv Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $326,190 as Stock Price Rose

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Jamie Dimon discusses privacy and Facebook’s management; 02/05/2018 – The company at the middle of Facebook’s data scandal is shutting its doors; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 28/03/2018 – Other big tech firms could have to face UK lawmakers after Facebook data scandal; 12/04/2018 – Key points include discussions over regulation, the change in Facebook’s business model, and the fact Zuckerberg’s data was caught up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: SORRY SCL ELECTIONS LICENSED FACEBOOK DATA; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says Cambridge Analytica may have had data on 87 mln people; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS APPROACHED CHRISTOPHER WYLIE & ALEKSANDR KOGAN AND ASKED THEM TO SUBMIT TO AN AUDIT AS WELL; 02/05/2018 – Slashdot: Facebook’s Open-Source Go Bot Can Now Beat Professional Players (techcrunch.com)

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 3,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 68,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $209.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc Com by 180,810 shares to 251,060 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Inv (Uk) invested 7.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horan Mngmt invested 6.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burns J W And Inc has 5.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 178,459 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 125,380 shares. Nottingham Advisors accumulated 4,862 shares. Summit Strategies invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Newfocus Finance Ltd Company invested 3.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Redwood Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 216,072 shares. Comerica Bancshares has invested 1.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 84,860 are owned by Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Birinyi Assocs reported 2.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Monroe Financial Bank & Mi has 20,409 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 143,427 shares. 57,274 were accumulated by Cap City Tru Fl.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Stock Is Caught Between Two Eras – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Cadian Capital Mgmt LP has invested 2.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tokio Marine Asset Management owns 94,257 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Vestor Cap Limited Com stated it has 36,581 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Gladius Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 77,903 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.23% or 2,156 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs has 958,025 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance accumulated 70,850 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt stated it has 20,342 shares. Weatherstone Management reported 0.49% stake. Aimz Advsrs Limited Company holds 1.51% or 13,188 shares. Asset Management has 0.38% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 155,918 were accumulated by Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il. Retirement Of Alabama holds 1.2% or 1.48M shares in its portfolio. 129,100 were accumulated by Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares. 55,000 shares valued at $7.79M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, January 8.