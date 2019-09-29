Beck Capital Management Has Decreased Annaly Capital Management Com (NLY) Position by $557,721; Share Value Declined; First Eagle Investment Management Increases Stake in Ball (BLL)

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc Com (NLY) by 19.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 61,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 256,228 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, down from 318,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 15.21 million shares traded or 7.91% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 38385.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.80 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $72.79. About 2.18M shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip with extension, 950 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.707S Reaming; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: LaVar Ball plots next step: Using forgotten son to sell his league; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts 2018 Young Fellows Ball; 25/05/2018 – Xperon Golf Launches “Xperon VIVID” Matte Colored Golf Ball; 21/03/2018 – The Fed’s Crystal Ball Looks a Bit Foggy; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Says Ball-Tampering Scandal Inconsistent with its Values; 10/04/2018 – Naomi Watts, Brooke Shields Support Emerging Artists at the 2018 Tribeca Ball; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Receipt of Petition for Decision That Nonconforming Model Year 2013 and 2014 Victory Hammer 8-Ball; 07/03/2018 – Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace; 15/04/2018 – Trump in Full-On Tweetstorm Over ‘Slippery,’ `Slime Ball’ Comey

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 101,285 were reported by Vident Investment Advisory Lc. Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.01% stake. Franklin Res Inc, California-based fund reported 21,544 shares. Buckhead Limited Liability Corp has 299,281 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Moreover, Monetary Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Burney holds 118,098 shares. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.54% or 8.58M shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na has 10,127 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc holds 53,332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 0% or 246,415 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt stated it has 33,438 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 6.42 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 29,314 shares.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $364.07 million for 8.74 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward. KEYES KEVIN also bought $2.89M worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares. 2,780 shares valued at $24,936 were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne on Friday, June 7.

