Beck Capital Management Has Decreased Annaly Capital Management Com (NLY) Holding By $557,721; Ryb Education American Depositary Shares EA (RYB) Shorts Lowered By 4.03%

Ryb Education Inc American Depositary Shares EA (NYSE:RYB) had a decrease of 4.03% in short interest. RYB’s SI was 159,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.03% from 166,400 shares previously. With 56,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Ryb Education Inc American Depositary Shares EA (NYSE:RYB)’s short sellers to cover RYB’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 5,121 shares traded. RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) has declined 70.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RYB News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-RYB EDUCATION INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARE $0.01; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – RYB Education 4Q EPS 1c; 15/03/2018 – RYB EDUCATION INC QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.01; 04/04/2018 – RYB EDUCATION HOLDER ASCENDENT MAY ENGAGE IN MANAGEMENT TALKS; 15/03/2018 – RYB EDUCATION INC SEES ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER ADS $0.06; 15/03/2018 – RPT-RYB EDUCATION INC – LATE 2017’S MALTREATMENT OF CHILDREN UNDER CARE CASE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION; 15/03/2018 – RYB EDUCATION INC – LATE 2017’S MALTREATMENT OF CHILDREN UNDER CARE CASE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION; 15/03/2018 – RPT-RYB EDUCATION INC QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.01; 15/03/2018 RYB Education 4Q Rev $39.1M

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased Annaly Capital Management Inc Com (NLY) stake by 19.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 61,969 shares as Annaly Capital Management Inc Com (NLY)’s stock declined 4.60%. The Beck Capital Management Llc holds 256,228 shares with $2.34 million value, down from 318,197 last quarter. Annaly Capital Management Inc Com now has $13.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 10.17 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education services in China. The company has market cap of $180.82 million. It offers kindergarten preschool educational services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for kindergartens and primary schools. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops and sells educational services and products, such as teaching aids, educational toys, textbooks, and at-home education services and products to franchisees, as well as directly to a market of families.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $364.06 million for 9.00 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va owns 11,800 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc reported 0.03% stake. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 499 were reported by Gradient Ltd Liability Com. Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Oakbrook Llc stated it has 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Group One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 28,818 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Regions Finance Corp reported 14,467 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Selway Asset Mgmt has 0.29% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.33% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 3.02M shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab holds 0% or 244,895 shares in its portfolio. The Montana-based Davidson Advsr has invested 0.74% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Massachusetts Ma invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. Hamilton Thomas Edward had bought 90,000 shares worth $852,294. KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89M worth of stock or 300,000 shares. On Tuesday, May 14 the insider Green Anthony C bought $478,000. On Friday, June 7 Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 2,780 shares.