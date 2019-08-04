Beck Capital Management Has Boosted Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs (BABA) Position; 4 Analysts Bullish Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)

Among 4 analysts covering Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lumentum Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 22 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, March 27 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital. See Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $55 New Target: $65 Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $50 New Target: $65 Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $75 New Target: $78 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Beck Capital Management Llc increased Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs (BABA) stake by 304.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beck Capital Management Llc acquired 12,472 shares as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Beck Capital Management Llc holds 16,572 shares with $3.02 million value, up from 4,100 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs now has $419.18B valuation. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 27.10 million shares traded or 29.72% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration

The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $54.13. About 1.22M shares traded. Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has risen 8.69% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LITE News: 02/05/2018 – LUMENTUM SAYS SEE NO CHANGE IN OVERALL CHINA DEMAND PICTURE; 12/03/2018 Lumentum Holdings: For Each Oclaro Share, Oclaro Stockholders Will Receive $5.60 in Cash, 0.0636 Lumentum Share; 22/05/2018 – Lumentum Selects Veeco’s K475i MOCVD System for Next-Generation Applications Including 3D Sensing, High-Speed Fiber-Optic Communications and Laser-Based Materials Processing; 02/05/2018 – LUMENTUM EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON CONFERNECE CALL; 12/03/2018 – Lumentum Holdings: Oclaro Transaction Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 02/05/2018 – Lumentum Holdings 3Q Rev $298.8M; 12/03/2018 – Oclaro: Under Deal, Lumentum Would Pay $80M Termination Fee to Oclaro, Under Certain Circumstances; 02/05/2018 – LUMENTUM 3Q NET REV. $298.8M, EST. $292.4M; 12/03/2018 – Lumentum Holdings: Transaction Expected to Generate More Than $60 Million of Annual Run-Rate Synergies Within 12-24 Months of Closing

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $4.14 billion. It operates through two divisions, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. It has a 180.43 P/E ratio. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $28000 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 26.