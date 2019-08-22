Beck Capital Management Has Boosted At&T Com Usd1 (T) Position by $1.07 Million as Stock Value Rose; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Upped Its Position in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) by $358,072 as Valuation Rose

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (T) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 34,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 150,625 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 116,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 21.90M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Takes Stand to Defend Time Warner Deal; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Investment Plans Include Deployment of the FirstNet Network; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s wholesale mobile network launches without major carriers; 30/05/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Not the consensus view, but from a top notch source – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,443 shares as the company's stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 19,543 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $124.05. About 659,916 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17,254 shares to 102,120 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 12,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,012 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

