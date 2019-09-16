Beck Capital Management Decreased Its Xilinx (XLNX) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Scripps Ew (SSP) Holder Litespeed Management Upped Stake

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Scripps Ew (SSP) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 43,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 483,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, up from 439,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Scripps Ew for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 232,900 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – CBS AGREEMENT COVERS WTVF IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS ABC AFFILIATION PACTS IN ALL 15 MARKETS; 10/05/2018 – Scripps issues second-quarter dividend; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps: GAMCO Has Put Forth Margin Targets That Are Vague and Baseless; 22/03/2018 – E.W. SCRIPPS CEO COMMENTS ON HOLDER BOARD NOMINATIONS IN MEMO; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote Against GAMCO Nominees; 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 8C; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Pushes Directors Versus GAMCO Asset Mgmt Slate; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote for Company’s Board Nominees

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 4,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 35,528 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, down from 40,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $104.39. About 1.23 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashfield Prns Ltd Company stated it has 16,539 shares. 15,187 are owned by Fairfield Bush Company. Prudential Fin Inc holds 293,989 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kidder Stephen W holds 50,168 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 447,111 shares. Alberta Investment Corp holds 4,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 427,942 shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Pinnacle Associates has 1,714 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commerce Comml Bank invested in 29,702 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 137,057 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 0.06% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Lpl Lc owns 38,663 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 429,060 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.14% or 147,143 shares.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.87M for 28.06 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SSP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.16 million shares or 1.47% more from 53.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% or 44,220 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 11,946 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Kennedy Capital Management Inc owns 150,698 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pnc Gp reported 0% stake. 152,414 were reported by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 322,532 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech has invested 0.02% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.02% stake. Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 53,014 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Llc has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 39,682 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 45,291 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Llc holds 724,018 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shine Advisory Service holds 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 33 shares.

