Beck Capital Management Decreased By $382,386 Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Buckle (BKE) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 35.15% above currents $1719.6 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, September 3. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 23 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.46 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company has market cap of $995.31 million. The firm markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It has a 10.54 P/E ratio. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names.

Analysts await The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BKE’s profit will be $19.69 million for 12.64 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by The Buckle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% EPS growth.

