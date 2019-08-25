Beck Capital Management Cut Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Position by $1.96 Million as Stock Price Rose; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Upped Mckesson (MCK) Position

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 1.41 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 15/03/2018 – STARWOOD SAID IN TALKS TO BUILD NEW DISTRICT IN LONDON’S DOCKS; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 11/05/2018 – IWG GETS APPROACH FROM LONE STAR, PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD, TDR; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 27/03/2018 – CA lmmo says needs details before weighing any Starwood offer; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 117 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 18,989 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 billion, up from 18,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $144.85. About 2.00M shares traded or 38.01% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFF

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $209.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,095 shares to 4,231 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,100 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential Invt Corp Com Npv (NYSE:NRZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability owns 228,280 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Legal & General Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Moreover, Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Mirador Capital Prtn Limited Partnership stated it has 12,187 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Lc has 0.24% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 2.01 million shares. American Interest has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 4,730 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Bell Commercial Bank reported 98,482 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 16,871 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 1.21M shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Ww Asset Mngmt accumulated 12,507 shares. 1.26 million are owned by Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp.

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is GrubHub Inc (GRUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Where’s The Love For Starwood Property Trust? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Starwood Property Trust’s (NYSE:STWD) Shareholders Feel About The 10% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust: Buy This Top-Shelf 8.6%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8,463 shares to 55,133 shares, valued at $11.46 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 3,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Preferred Stock Etf (PFF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Tru owns 1,147 shares. Fdx Advisors has 10,260 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Thompson Management invested in 0.86% or 38,279 shares. Sio Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 51,300 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Kbc Nv reported 0.39% stake. Moreover, Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 0.15% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). State Bank Of America De holds 2.03 million shares. Pggm Invests invested 0.19% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 15,550 shares. Golub Gp Ltd reported 11,691 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication reported 1,570 shares. Horan Capital invested in 0.5% or 22,954 shares. Qci Asset Management New York accumulated 0% or 25 shares. Trust Department Mb Fin Commercial Bank N A reported 31,431 shares.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Good Times Are Here Again for McKesson – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson: Don’t Sell Into Pending Upmove – Seeking Alpha” published on March 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About McKesson Corporation (MCK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “2 Stocks Struggling Amid Opioid Settlement Buzz – Schaeffers Research” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.