Beck Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $420,147; Capwealth Advisors Has Increased Stake in Macys Com (M) by $380,232 as Stock Declined

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc Com (M) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 15,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 336,676 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 320,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 2.79 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 12/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $31 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five CMBS Classes of CSMC 2014-USA; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of CGCMT 2014-GC21; 19/03/2018 – TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s to add mobile checkout to all stores by year’s end; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SAYS CFO KAREN HOGUET TO RETIRE; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Macy’s Jeff Gennette Keeps Laser Focus on Customer

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 3,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 68,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $135.12. About 10.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $209.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Fin Tr Inc Class A Com by 133,830 shares to 529,351 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stag Indl Inc Com (NYSE:STAG) by 139,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NASDAQ:AAPL).

