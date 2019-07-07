Beck Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Stag Indl Com (STAG); News New (NWSA) Share Value Declined While Bbt Capital Management Has Trimmed by $623,796 Its Position

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stag Indl Inc Com (STAG) by 428.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 139,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,365 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 32,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 840,545 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 13.35% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 51,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,125 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 95,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 1.02M shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 26.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – THE ACQUISITION WILL LEAD TO CREATION OF A NEW DUGOUT ENTITY – DUGOUT SE ASIA – WHICH WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN SINGAPORE; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Cable Network Programming Revenue $129 Million; 02/04/2018 – News Corp and Telstra Complete Transaction to Combine Foxtel and FOX SPORTS Australia; 06/03/2018 – FOX NEWS CHANNEL PROMOTES NANCY HARMEYER TO VICE PRESIDENT OF DOMESTIC BUREAUS; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sing Tao News Corp. Ltd; 13/03/2018 – Digital Football Business Dugout Agrees To Acquire Ballball And Form Strategic Alliance With News Corp To Drive Asia Growth NWS; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – MR DELANY WILL BE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD – NEWS CORP AND TELSTRA ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL AND FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 19/03/2018 – DOW JONES – DOW JONES RISK & COMPLIANCE COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF CERICO FROM LAW FIRM PINSENT MASONS AND CAMPBELL NASH; 18/04/2018 – BRAVE SOFTWARE – BARRON’S AND MARKETWATCH WILL BECOME VERIFIED PUBLISHERS ON BASIC ATTENTION TOKEN (BAT) PLATFORM, DEVELOPED BY BRAVE

Analysts await News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 37.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.08 per share. NWSA’s profit will be $29.59 million for 67.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by News Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

