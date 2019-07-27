Beck Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Stag Indl Com (STAG); Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Cohen Lawrence B Boosted Its Position by $1.14 Million as Stock Rose

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stag Indl Inc Com (STAG) by 428.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 139,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,365 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, up from 32,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stag Indl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 1.07M shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 13.35% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 639 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,413 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS DOESN’T SEE AMAZON GETTING INTO PBM BUSINESS AT SOHN; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect state sales taxes on products it sells directly in all 45 states that have a state sales tax; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Pay is Just the Ticket for London Theatre Direct!; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 04/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos intervened to help a desperate Amazon customer find his stolen dog; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 26/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Alexa to Keynote at Connected Car Detroit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,074 are owned by Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 518,310 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company owns 112,903 shares. Comerica Retail Bank owns 366,775 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Gru Ag has invested 0.17% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 368,801 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated holds 0.01% or 8,107 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0.1% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). State Street accumulated 3.00M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 168,249 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 7,000 shares. Huntington Savings Bank has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 1,195 shares. Real Est Mngmt Services Limited Company invested in 2.41% or 129,200 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) owns 14,307 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,369 shares to 15,176 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX) by 12,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,075 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).