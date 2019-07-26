Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) “Reduce” Rating Kept by Peel Hunt; With GBX 460.00 Target; Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Shorts Down By 9.82%

Aethlon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AEMD) had a decrease of 9.82% in short interest. AEMD’s SI was 761,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.82% from 844,400 shares previously. With 214,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Aethlon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s short sellers to cover AEMD’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.014 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3. About 93,696 shares traded. Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) has declined 65.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AEMD News: 21/03/2018 – AETHLON – FDA MEETING RESULT OF FORMAL PRE-SUBMISSION REQUEST BY CO FOR DISCUSSING ADVANCEMENT OF AETHLON HEMOPURIFIER (REG) UNDER EAP; 21/03/2018 AETHLON MEDICAL SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO PARTICIPATED IN AN INFORMATIONAL MEETING WITH FDA – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Study of Blood Test to Detect and Monitor Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in Former NFL Players Set for Kick-Off in Phoe; 22/03/2018 – Study of Blood Test to Detect and Monitor Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in Former NFL Players Set for Kick-Off in Phoenix; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aethlon Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEMD)

The firm have set target price of GBX 460.00 on Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) shares. This is -19.19% from the stock close price. In a note issued to investors and clients on Thursday, 25 July, Peel Hunt reaffirmed their “Reduce” rating on shares of BEZ.

The stock decreased 0.61% or GBX 3.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 574. About 459,304 shares traded. Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Beazley PLC has GBX 700 highest and GBX 460 lowest target. GBX 620’s average target is 8.01% above currents GBX 574 stock price. Beazley PLC had 40 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, February 8 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, February 4, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt maintained Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) rating on Friday, March 1. Peel Hunt has “Reduce” rating and GBX 490 target. The firm has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, July 19. The stock of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, February 5. The company was maintained on Monday, February 18 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11. Jefferies maintained Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) rating on Wednesday, February 6. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and GBX 680 target. Peel Hunt maintained Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Peel Hunt has “Reduce” rating and GBX 465 target.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of 3.04 billion GBP. The company's Life, Accident & Health segment underwrites life, health, personal accident, sports, and income protection risks. It has a 19.2 P/E ratio. The Company’s Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

More recent Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) For Its 2.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Beazley plc’s (LON:BEZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Beazley (LON:BEZ) Share Price Has Gained 128%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019 was also an interesting one.