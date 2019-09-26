Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) Reaches $14.90 52-Week High; HEMP (HEMP) Sellers Decreased By 88.99% Their Shorts

HEMP INC (OTCMKTS:HEMP) had a decrease of 88.99% in short interest. HEMP’s SI was 161,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 88.99% from 1.47 million shares previously. It closed at $0.0112 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) hit a new 52-week high and has $16.09 target or 8.00% above today’s $14.90 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $461.23M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $16.09 price target is reached, the company will be worth $36.90M more. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 121,693 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company has market cap of $461.23 million. The firm designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,999 activity. MERRILL ALLAN P also bought $49,999 worth of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Beazer Homes USA, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 159,887 shares. Massachusetts-based Essex Invest Mgmt Co Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Alberta Inv Mgmt, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 71,788 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 5,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 25,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 119,753 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Shell Asset Com owns 54,579 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd holds 0% or 122,300 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,409 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 26,600 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Ltd stated it has 73,850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Limited, California-based fund reported 109,751 shares.

Analysts await Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 29.57% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BZH’s profit will be $25.07M for 4.60 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Beazer Homes USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 118.92% EPS growth.

Hemp Inc. produces products made from industrial hemp. The company has market cap of $31.35 million. The firm also offers services and products to the medical and recreational marijuana industries. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops and operates a website providing entertainment and news related to medical marijuana industry.