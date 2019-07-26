Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) Reaches $11.00 After 8.00% Down Move; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Upped Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding By $18.23 Million

The stock of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 230,810 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 33.16% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $352.48M company. It was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $10.12 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BZH worth $28.20M less.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) stake by 16.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc acquired 308,900 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 2.15M shares with $128.43 million value, up from 1.84 million last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp now has $37.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.76. About 1.60M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – OFFERING WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 05/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL:MPC NOTED SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES AROUND BASELINE INFLATION PATH; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership owns 76,787 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 41,461 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt Communication has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sfmg Llc invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Azimuth Management Ltd Company invested in 6,692 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Liability reported 10,643 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 65,364 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Company holds 0.45% or 11,303 shares. Intact Inc owns 65,500 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Foster & Motley Inc accumulated 27,716 shares. M Holdg Secs invested in 0.16% or 11,368 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa invested in 6,866 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 7,695 shares. Adage Prtn Gru Ltd Liability owns 991,360 shares.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Andeavor Logistics sale expected to close without issue – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) stake by 4,741 shares to 72,106 valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) stake by 8,870 shares and now owns 13,234 shares. Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, May 9. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Friday, May 17. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $7500 target. Cowen & Co downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $6500 target in Friday, May 10 report. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained the shares of MPC in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 4. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. 12,500 Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) shares with value of $601,750 were bought by ROHR JAMES E.

More notable recent Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush Reiterates Beazer Homes At Outperform – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FINAL DEADLINE APPROACHING: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Beazer Homes USA, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline â€“ BZH – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Box, Beazer Homes, Cloudera, and Mammoth Energy and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Beazer Homes USA, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 6.54% less from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability has 40,690 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 36,800 shares or 0% of the stock. 35,531 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). D E Shaw & Com stated it has 53,626 shares. Prudential Finance Inc accumulated 571,562 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 28,144 shares. 329,306 are held by Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Us Bank & Trust De reported 532 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Legal And General Pcl accumulated 5,873 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). The New York-based Retail Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated holds 2,686 shares.