Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) and Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Contrasting side by side

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) and Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have been rivals in the Residential Construction for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beazer Homes USA Inc. 11 0.16 N/A -0.77 0.00 Toll Brothers Inc. 37 0.70 N/A 4.79 8.07

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Beazer Homes USA Inc. and Toll Brothers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Beazer Homes USA Inc. and Toll Brothers Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beazer Homes USA Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -0.9% Toll Brothers Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 7.3%

Volatility and Risk

Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 159.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.59 beta. Toll Brothers Inc.’s 0.98 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Beazer Homes USA Inc. and Toll Brothers Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Beazer Homes USA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Toll Brothers Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

Competitively Toll Brothers Inc. has a consensus price target of $37, with potential upside of 1.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Beazer Homes USA Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.7% of Toll Brothers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% are Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Toll Brothers Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Beazer Homes USA Inc. -3.04% -19.4% -20.47% 18.29% -33.16% 7.81% Toll Brothers Inc. 2.71% 2.77% 5.54% 19.36% -9.68% 17.37%

For the past year Beazer Homes USA Inc. was less bullish than Toll Brothers Inc.

Summary

Toll Brothers Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Beazer Homes USA Inc.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets under the Toll Brothers City Living name. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs that are associated with various master planned communities; develops and sells land to other builders; and develops, operates, and rents apartments. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers in 19 states in the United States. Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.