Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH) Stock Price Declined While Winslow Asset Management Has Upped by $782,370 Its Position; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Rose, Engineers Gate Manager LP Raised Its Position by $653,592

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 149.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 2,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 4,821 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 1,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $211.26. About 628,791 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.35M market cap company. The stock increased 4.18% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 615,410 shares traded or 31.70% up from the average. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 36,834 shares to 68,703 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 18,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,263 shares, and cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,999 activity.