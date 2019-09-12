Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH) Stock Declined While Winslow Asset Management Lifted by $782,370 Its Stake; Gladius Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $2.02 Million

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 102.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 24,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 47,723 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, up from 23,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $83.61. About 4.44 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – EISAI AND MERCK & CO. SAY LENVIMA APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR HCC; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $65; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics: Review Follows Earlier Incyte, Merck Announcement

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 399,638 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 7,757 shares to 6,097 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (Put) by 39,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 7,564 shares to 123,721 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,286 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB).

