Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH) Stake Maintained by Winslow Asset Management Inc; Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Choate Investment Advisors Has Upped Position by $320,322

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 303,726 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 1,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 110,286 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.83M, up from 108,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $218.86. About 23.09M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffett’s investment model; 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor:; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT; 13/03/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Discovers Motiv’s Fitness Tracker Ring Out Designs Apple iPhone X in Both Integration and Elegance; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $450.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group New Com (NYSE:SPG) by 4,077 shares to 45,081 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc Com (NYSE:JWN) by 10,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,187 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 113,697 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 50,862 shares. State Bank Of America De accumulated 120,520 shares. Citigroup reported 115,748 shares. 25,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 19,832 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Communication Ltd Liability invested in 0.36% or 271,469 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Victory Cap Mgmt has 5,263 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Llc holds 9,986 shares. 109,751 are held by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company has 12,765 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 65,504 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,999 activity.

More notable recent Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Beazer Homes USA, Inc. â€“ BZH – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) on Behalf of Beazer Stockholders and Encourages Beazer Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Beazer Homes USA Stock Just Popped 33% – The Motley Fool” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Investors (BZH) – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 1.47 million shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $58.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 20,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,646 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).