Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH) Position Has Upped by Winslow Asset Management Inc; Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holder Td Capital Management Has Raised Position

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 6,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 21,595 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 15,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.01. About 1.22M shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 304,965 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH)

More notable recent Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Taylor Morrison, Beazer Homes’ La Porte community open for sales – Houston Business Journal” published on May 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Option Trader Selling The Beazer Homes Rally – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Beazer Homes Announces New Community Grand Opening in Henderson, Nev. – Business Wire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 16,375 shares to 181,450 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,900 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 25,400 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon reported 209,348 shares. Susquehanna Llp invested in 67,921 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 61,812 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability holds 162,152 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 120,520 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). 117 are held by Us Financial Bank De. Federated Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Swiss Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 58,100 shares. Tcw Gp reported 0.01% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc invested in 2 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning reported 28,144 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,999 activity.