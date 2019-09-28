Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH) Position Has Increased by Winslow Asset Management Inc; Sprint (S) Share Price Rose While Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Trimmed by $360,000 Its Stake

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 327,239 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 19.35M shares traded or 17.04% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 10/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint: source (Reuters) – T-Mobile US Inc is engaged in a new round of; 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)Baa2 (sf) To Sprint Corp.’s Second Notes Issuance From Existing Spectrum License Securitization Program; 02/05/2018 – Sprint Sees Fiscal-Year Adjusted EBITDA $11.3 Billion-$11.8 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT, T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS : DOW JONES/CNBC; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint had to merge; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 10/04/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jones

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Lp invested in 0% or 15,974 shares. 411,000 are owned by Havens Advsrs Ltd Llc. Magnetar Limited Liability Com accumulated 23.53M shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 292 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 40,000 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt accumulated 5,022 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 164,871 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 14,828 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability holds 0% or 253,673 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Inc invested in 55,334 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Korea Inv reported 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Savant Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Delta Asset Ltd Com Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 132 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,137 shares. 23,738 are held by Nordea Invest Management Ab.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 11,000 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,000 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $49,999 activity.

