Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH) Holding Has Boosted by Winslow Asset Management Inc; Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Stock Rose While Sloane Robinson Llp Has Decreased Its Position

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 56.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 79,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 61,900 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, down from 141,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 486,242 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 608,395 shares traded or 34.26% up from the average. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH)

Analysts await Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-3.98 earnings per share, down 32.23% or $0.97 from last year’s $-3.01 per share. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -292.27% negative EPS growth.

