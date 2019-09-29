Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH) Holder Winslow Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $782,370; Accuvest Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $500,573 as Market Value Rose

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 327,239 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 40.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 6,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 8,942 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $750,000, down from 14,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.68 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks revenue takes hit over racial bias backlash; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Net $660.1M; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 32,800 shares. Synovus Finance stated it has 126,394 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Mgmt Ltd owns 12,765 shares. 684,974 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership. Fmr Limited invested in 0% or 1 shares. Cap Investors has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 110,230 shares. Ellington Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 162,152 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). California Public Employees Retirement invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). River Mercantile Asset Management Llp accumulated 271,469 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Whitebox Advisors Lc holds 483,199 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,270 shares to 183,286 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica In Com (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,732 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co Com (NYSE:DIS).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,999 activity.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 31.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $171.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Netherlandsetf (EWN) by 63,944 shares to 84,069 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Co (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY).