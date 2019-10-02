Beazer Homes Usa (Call) (BZH) Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Upped Its Stake; Boothbay Fund Management Holding in Burlington Stores (BURL) Upped by $1.18 Million

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 168.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 6,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 11,090 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 4,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $196.1. About 244,736 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (BZH) by 325.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 765,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.61 million, up from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $444.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 122,495 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Analyst Said Burlington Delivered Quality Showing In A Challenging Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Burlington Stores, Inc.’s (NYSE:BURL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold BURL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.54 million shares or 3.49% less from 67.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ci Investments reported 140,846 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Co holds 11,555 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 160,123 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 171,391 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc reported 7,335 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Hightower Llc holds 0% or 4,690 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.05% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 262,100 shares. 5,777 are held by Landscape Cap Mngmt. Farmers And Merchants Inc owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Lc stated it has 1,880 shares. Waratah Advsrs Limited reported 7,171 shares. 102,368 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.09% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 174,150 shares to 279,223 shares, valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 143,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,827 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banging The Drum For Beazer Homes – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Beazer Homes Hosts Grand Opening for Avalon Hills in Elk Grove, Calif. – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Taylor Morrison, Beazer Homes’ La Porte community open for sales – Houston Business Journal” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Beazer Homes prices offering of $350M of senior unsecured notes due 2029 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Beazer Homes USA, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Emissions Soluts In (ADES) by 174,245 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $14.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison Intl (Put) (NYSE:EIX) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 625,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $49,999 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). 271,469 are held by Essex Investment Mngmt Com Lc. D E Shaw & holds 205,207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 10,547 shares stake. 165,225 were reported by Nuveen Asset Limited Company. Rbf Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 113,697 shares. Tcw Gp Inc invested in 0.01% or 107,082 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 159,887 shares. Quantbot Tech LP has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 58,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 15,090 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 25,000 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 165,886 shares. Legal And General Gp Pcl holds 0% or 5,873 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 122,300 shares.