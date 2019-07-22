Beazer Homes Usa (Call) (BZH) Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Decreased Position; Everett Harris & Company Lifted 3M Company (MMM) Position by $2.44 Million

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,417 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.64M, up from 111,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $172.61. About 2.36M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (BZH) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 493,409 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 33.16% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold BZH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 6.54% less from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 4,739 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt holds 0.07% or 36,790 shares in its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 532 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 58,100 shares. 55,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Llc. Washington-based Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Towle And reported 2.45 million shares. D E Shaw has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 87,458 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 223,593 shares. Millennium Lc reported 14,201 shares stake. Tcw Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 50,517 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 241,720 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 32,648 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0% or 20,197 shares.

Analysts await Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 53.66% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BZH’s profit will be $6.09 million for 13.87 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Beazer Homes USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc (Call) by 1.15 million shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $22.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (Put) (NYSE:KSS) by 755,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 895,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,999 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Edgemoor Invest has invested 2.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sabal Tru Company has 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,275 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,413 shares. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 25,815 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 607,207 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ami Asset Mngmt reported 92,162 shares. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp holds 1.09% or 18,963 shares in its portfolio. Staley Advisers invested 3.48% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Grp, New York-based fund reported 247,153 shares. Penobscot Invest Management Company Incorporated stated it has 32,617 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,335 shares. 8,733 were reported by Parthenon Ltd Liability Com. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. 13,290 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $2.66M were sold by THULIN INGE G. $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $1.19M were sold by Lindekugel Jon T. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock or 4,681 shares. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87M on Friday, February 8. On Monday, February 11 Bauman James L sold $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 16,065 shares.

