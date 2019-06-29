Beazer Homes Usa (Call) (BZH) Holder Apollo Management Holdings LP Lowered Its Position as Share Price Declined; Goelzer Investment Management Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Trimmed by $3.72 Million as Share Price Rose

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (BZH) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.94M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 450,149 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 33.16% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 57.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 30,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,219 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 52,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $137.28. About 3.17 million shares traded or 88.78% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27B for 12.17 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 23,240 shares to 80,695 shares, valued at $13.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 1,284 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Llc reported 59,527 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 24,495 shares. Advisory Serv Network has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc has invested 0.22% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Berkshire Hathaway holds 0.53% or 8.67 million shares in its portfolio. Sun Life reported 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 198,746 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank reported 0.13% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Staley Advisers holds 7,748 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Ma holds 9.37M shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 117,489 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Citizens Financial Bank Tru stated it has 3,589 shares. Yhb Investment Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,899 shares. Maryland-based Df Dent Company has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J, worth $624,099 on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 24,722 shares valued at $3.03M was made by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO) by 132,500 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearway Energy Inc (Call) by 1.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).

Analysts await Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 53.66% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BZH’s profit will be $6.09M for 12.64 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Beazer Homes USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.