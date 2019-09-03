Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Stock Declined While Whitebox Advisors Has Cut by $751,751 Its Stake; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shareholder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.11 Million as Share Price Declined

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 68,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The hedge fund held 329,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 397,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 194,908 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15 million, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $122.26. About 599,937 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $49,999 activity.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 18,573 shares to 198,255 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 65,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BZH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 6.54% less from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,344 were reported by Aperio Limited Liability. American invested 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 35,531 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 28,144 shares. Paradigm Asset Co Ltd Liability Company holds 830 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 71,788 shares. Prudential Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 571,562 shares. Pnc Financial owns 65 shares. Assetmark invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 9 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has 55,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 32,648 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 347,312 shares. Victory Cap reported 14,409 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Analysts await Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 29.57% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BZH’s profit will be $24.73M for 3.73 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Beazer Homes USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 118.92% EPS growth.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $354.98 million for 14.09 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 28,511 shares. Moreover, Global Investors has 0.07% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1.53M shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 12,218 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 1.22M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 457,643 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Shine Invest Advisory Svcs has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 1,804 were reported by Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp. D E Shaw And holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 456,526 shares. 35,682 were reported by Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Parkside Bancshares & Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hodges Management invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). M&T State Bank Corporation reported 19,901 shares. Live Your Vision Lc has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio.