Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Position Held by Rbf Capital Llc; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Delta Air Lines Del (Call) (DAL) Position as Stock Price Rose

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (DAL) by 99.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144,000, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.95M shares traded or 104.74% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN COMMENTS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE TODAY; 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 21/03/2018 – DELTA CANCELS TOTAL OF 850 FLIGHTS ON NOR’EASTER; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS EXPECTING TO DELIVER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.65 – $0.75 FOR MARCH QUARTER – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH DIDN’T AFFECT FLY DELTA APP,MOBILE.DELTA.COM; 21/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT EXPANDED WINTER WEATHER WAIVER WEDNESDAY; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR PRE-TAX MARGIN 6.5 PCT – 7.5 PCT

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 182.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 62,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,039 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 34,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.67. About 503,485 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 33.16% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. 6,500 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares with value of $324,598 were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. The insider West W Gilbert sold 21,000 shares worth $1.06M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $49,999 activity.