Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Holder Whitebox Advisors Lowered Position by $751,751; Enterprise Products Prtns (EPD) Stock Value Rose While Penn Davis Mcfarland Cut by $935,192 Its Holding

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Prtns (EPD) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 32,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.82 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Prtns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.46. About 2.85M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 68,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The hedge fund held 329,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 397,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $386.63M market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.49. About 320,700 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.42 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 29.57% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BZH’s profit will be $25.07 million for 3.85 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Beazer Homes USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 118.92% EPS growth.

