Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Holder Whitebox Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $751,751; As Kb Financial Group (KB) Market Value Declined, Mittleman Brothers Has Lowered Its Stake by $791,985

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 68,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 329,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 397,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.73 million market cap company. It closed at $11.32 lastly. It is down 33.16% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 21,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 215,075 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, down from 236,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 91,210 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 29.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.67% the S&P500.

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54 million and $147.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,999 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold BZH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 6.54% less from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset Incorporated holds 546,537 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,765 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 398,011 shares in its portfolio. Whitebox Advsrs Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 329,306 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 223,593 shares. 5,000 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 46,544 shares. Donald Smith And Communication holds 1.33% or 3.02M shares. Carroll Financial Assocs, North Carolina-based fund reported 2 shares. The New York-based Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 11,688 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.43% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) or 251,028 shares. 65,277 are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 47,303 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 4,739 shares.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 5.24 million shares to 25.47 million shares, valued at $25.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 521,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

