Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Holder Rbf Capital Increased Position by $690,129 as Share Price Declined; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined, Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lifted by $16.05 Million Its Stake

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 182.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 62,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 97,039 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 34,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.12M market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 477,985 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 522.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 373,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 444,640 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.37 million, up from 71,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25 million shares traded or 29.74% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 15,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 24,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BZH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 6.54% less from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 50,517 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). 11,297 were reported by Brandes Invest Prtn Limited Partnership. Indexiq Advsrs Lc reported 134,527 shares stake. Victory Management Inc invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 65,277 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 28,144 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 35,531 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). 2 were accumulated by Carroll Fincl Associates. Goldman Sachs stated it has 87,458 shares. Towle reported 3.2% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Aperio Grp Ltd Com reported 46,344 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated has 59,366 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Lc has 2,400 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust owns 1.64 million shares. S&Co stated it has 18,767 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Ltd Com holds 0.16% or 1.43M shares. Boys Arnold stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Schroder Inv Grp holds 0.13% or 1.87 million shares. Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 4,953 are held by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va. Meridian Inv Counsel holds 0.27% or 10,654 shares in its portfolio. 66,950 are held by Boston Partners. Wedgewood Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Webster Retail Bank N A has 27,719 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Clal Enterp Hldgs Limited reported 7,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset LP holds 2,138 shares.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,559 shares to 17,471 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,910 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).