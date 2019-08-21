Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Holder Rbf Capital Has Increased Stake by $690,129 as Shares Declined; Pulte (PHM) Stock Rose While Highland Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $379,836

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pulte Corp (PHM) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 14,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 152,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 166,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pulte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.65. About 2.08 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500.

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 182.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 62,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 97,039 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 34,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.82% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 723,629 shares traded or 48.58% up from the average. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH)

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 11,900 shares to 27,200 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $259.42 million for 9.07 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 15 shares. Massachusetts Commerce Ma invested in 0% or 87,856 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated stated it has 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Credit Suisse Ag owns 825,658 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Huntington Savings Bank reported 3,326 shares. Leuthold Limited Liability holds 206,373 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Proshare Llc holds 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 113,585 shares. Cwm Ltd invested in 196 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 739,318 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Com owns 15,254 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Llc holds 0.02% or 48,858 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 1,047 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BZH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 6.54% less from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw owns 50,517 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 46,344 are owned by Aperio Grp Ltd Liability. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 133,635 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com owns 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 14,409 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta stated it has 71,788 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 87,458 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt holds 1.32% or 546,537 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 1.53M shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 46,544 shares. Carroll Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). 21,170 were reported by Automobile Association. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 65,277 shares in its portfolio.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 7,700 shares to 30,032 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Cap Inc New by 212,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,247 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).