Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Holder Bridgeway Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $315,000 as Stock Declined; Mitchell Capital Management Co Increased Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ)

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 1,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 20,087 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 18,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Constellation Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $207.35. About 808,811 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 205,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 329,848 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Limited Liability holds 1,493 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Llp holds 2.31 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc invested in 794 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 1.34 million shares. 7,570 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Moreover, Liberty Capital Management has 2.28% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Shelton Cap reported 1,483 shares. 23,919 were accumulated by Moors & Cabot. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,256 shares. Navellier Associate accumulated 1,040 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ar Asset Mngmt has invested 0.73% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 59,007 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 0.67% or 16,825 shares.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $298.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2,191 shares to 35,470 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 30,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,351 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $7.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 35,000 shares to 664,950 shares, valued at $15.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 739,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,150 shares, and cut its stake in Capital Sr Living Corp (NYSE:CSU).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,999 activity.

