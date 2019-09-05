Beaumont Financial Partners Upped Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $609,098; Shares Declined; Wisconsin Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $1.08 Million as Stock Declined

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 4,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 169,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 165,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $128.81. About 3.20 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 95.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 41,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 13.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comgest Glob Sas has 1.64 million shares for 5.03% of their portfolio. Horan Ltd stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Parkwood holds 1.63% or 59,591 shares in its portfolio. Family reported 39,793 shares. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 0.51% or 15,200 shares. Community Retail Bank Of Raymore has 0.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,135 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Com has 110 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hikari Tsushin has 2.2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 71,173 shares. Stifel Financial, Missouri-based fund reported 2.23M shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 1.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Security Financial Bank Of So Dak accumulated 15,124 shares. 4,108 are held by Wealth Architects Ltd Llc. 3,790 are held by Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Llc. Wade G W Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 155,439 shares. Sadoff Mngmt Lc reported 8,423 shares.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 107,102 shares to 51,697 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 15,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,047 shares, and cut its stake in Osi Etf Tr.

