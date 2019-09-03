Beaumont Financial Partners Trimmed Its Visa (V) Stake by $1.10 Million; Tekla Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) as Stock Declined

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 17,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 443,712 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.62M, up from 426,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $179.53. About 345,829 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/05/2018 – Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica; 09/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS – VERTEX HOLDCO TO BE REQUIRED TO PAY FEE OF $186.6 MLN IF MERGER AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – LENDERS AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH $70 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM; 03/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 TOTAL CF PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $2.65 BLN TO $2.80 BLN; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION TO RATING ‘B’; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas, sources say [20:51 GMT20 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX INITIATES PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR AND IVACAFTOR AS A TRIPLE COMBINATION REGIMEN FOR PEOPLE WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 7,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 126,685 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 133,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $180.35. About 1.81 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 31.53 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

