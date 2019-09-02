Beaumont Financial Partners Trimmed Its Position in Home Depot (HD) by $340,935 as Stock Price Rose; Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Shareholder Chesapeake Asset Management Cut Position

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 14,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 23,422 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 38,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.86. About 774,577 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 28/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MKM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $61; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JEC); 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q-End Backlog $26.5B; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $65 MLN ONE-YEAR CONTRACT; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 88C

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 6,819 shares to 15,699 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 16,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 951,284 shares. Hallmark Inc stated it has 16,282 shares. Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 23,994 shares. California-based Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd has invested 0.49% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aviva Pcl has invested 1.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 7,000 shares stake. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 72,600 shares. Navellier Assoc reported 3,862 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsr has 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Exane Derivatives has 1,435 shares. Dana Advisors Incorporated owns 169,194 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 208 shares in its portfolio. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation accumulated 16,426 shares. Rothschild & Com Asset Management Us has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69B for 22.61 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $162.97M for 17.77 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.