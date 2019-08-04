Beaumont Financial Partners Raised United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $998,784; As Fidelity Southern (LION) Stock Were Volatile, Holder Banc Funds Co Decreased Its Holding by $14.11 Million

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) by 49.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 522,564 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 527,140 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15 million shares traded or 621.47% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 7,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 45,971 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 38,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Security Concerns May Obstruct The United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Defense Companies Need to Merge or Die. The Raytheon and United Technologies Deal Shows Why. – Barron’s” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Management invested in 0.59% or 872,263 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank has invested 0.43% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0.47% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 1.06 million are held by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 102,078 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Com reported 9,423 shares stake. 31,968 were accumulated by Richard C Young Co Ltd. Indiana Tru And Investment Mgmt invested in 6,257 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rdl Incorporated holds 0.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 2,398 shares. Maple Cap Management, a Vermont-based fund reported 3,875 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com, a Oregon-based fund reported 63,223 shares. 1.48 million are held by Lord Abbett Com Lc. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De reported 35,846 shares stake. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 40,620 shares.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FUTY) by 1.19M shares to 530,835 shares, valued at $20.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 15,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,047 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $316,990 activity. SHEPHERD W CLYDE III bought $11,990 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.08% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) or 22,650 shares. 8,647 are owned by Service Automobile Association. 4,600 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Teton holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 13,018 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 21,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 41,963 shares. 18,501 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 7,981 shares in its portfolio. Tower Ltd Com (Trc) has 0% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 619 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 401,920 shares. Arrowstreet Lp holds 0% or 51,107 shares in its portfolio. Castine Cap Mgmt holds 5.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 595,870 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 16,880 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 822,417 shares.