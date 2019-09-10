Beaumont Financial Partners Raised United Technologies (UTX) Position; Bailard Has Upped Its Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $385,385

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 7,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 45,971 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 38,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.11. About 2.26M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 5,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 49,565 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 43,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $66.33. About 8.38 million shares traded or 37.50% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 84,885 shares. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh holds 164,702 shares. Ariel Invs Limited Liability reported 2.45M shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd owns 243,247 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors has 50,521 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Community Bancorporation Na stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Parsec Financial Mngmt invested in 0.5% or 121,886 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 3.55 million shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 631 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Com Na invested in 0.22% or 732,840 shares. Professional Advisory Services holds 6,825 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 370,244 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 134,510 shares. Columbia Asset Management holds 3,561 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies Inc invested in 0.84% or 54,957 shares.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,068 shares to 10,540 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 5,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,600 shares, and cut its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Biogen – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead & Galapagos Close Research & Development Agreement – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 33,464 shares to 15,942 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,257 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 4,375 shares. Cap Research Glob owns 6.38 million shares. Amarillo Bank & Trust owns 2,042 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,274 shares. Stack Fincl Management stated it has 317,725 shares or 4.91% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H And stated it has 9,989 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,970 shares. Valmark Advisers owns 4,475 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs holds 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 768 shares. 7,343 are held by Ballentine Lc. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 38,231 shares. 5,712 are held by Greenleaf Tru. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 660,839 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Co National Bank & Trust reported 269,072 shares stake.