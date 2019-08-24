Beaumont Financial Partners Raised Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $412,238; As Chevron (CVX) Stock Rose, Shareholder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Trimmed Its Position by $467,400

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 114,681 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.05M, up from 111,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 3,800 shares as the company's stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 159,356 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.63 million, down from 163,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $218.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46M shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 16,700 shares to 34,200 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 15,339 shares to 51,047 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 22,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,518 shares, and cut its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust.