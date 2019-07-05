Beaumont Financial Partners Lowered Visa (V) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Meritage Homes (MTH) Stock Value Rose, Rafferty Asset Management Has Cut Stake

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 89.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 60,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,717 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300,000, down from 66,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 96,950 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 17.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 7,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,685 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 133,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $176.26. About 3.41 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.81 million activity. On Monday, February 4 WHITE C TIMOTHY sold $878,865 worth of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) or 19,500 shares. Sferruzza Hilla sold $33,043 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corp reported 7,384 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 492,235 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 1,000 shares. Impact Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 44,526 shares. Mcf Limited Liability invested in 236 shares. Shell Asset Communication holds 10,382 shares. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Aperio Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Mufg Americas holds 445 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 137,885 shares. James Investment Rech stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). South Dakota Investment Council invested in 421,963 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 47,564 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH).

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 10,651 shares to 71,557 shares, valued at $13.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Analysts await Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report earnings on July, 24 after the close. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 22.14% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.31 per share. MTH’s profit will be $39.51M for 12.87 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Meritage Homes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln National Corp has 19,228 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Clarkston Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Prns Ltd invested in 163,376 shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust reported 32,100 shares stake. Markston Interest Ltd Company accumulated 0.96% or 52,517 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corporation holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7,423 shares. Kj Harrison And Prns Inc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 15,179 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department reported 5,768 shares stake. King Wealth reported 4.76% stake. Ims Capital Mgmt reported 8,380 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Axa accumulated 1.81M shares. Peddock Limited Liability invested in 1,760 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Duncker Streett And invested in 0.81% or 22,579 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.13 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 53,842 shares to 65,991 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 16,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).