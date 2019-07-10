Beaumont Financial Partners Lowered Its Position in Home Depot (HD) by $340,935 as Stock Rose; Wright Investors Service Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Trimmed by $384,608

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $209.38. About 1.36 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 3,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,636 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 65,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $113.13. About 2.81M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – CBOE HOLDINGS INC CBOE.O : JP MORGAN SEES CONTINUED RISK OF FURTHER SLOWDOWN IN VIX FUTURES ACTIVITY; 10/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11.5 FROM $11; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Says Markets Have Been Pretty Complacent About Italy (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY…; 07/05/2018 – DIMON: ONE DAY WILL SEE JPMORGAN WITH LARGE TOWER IN CHINA; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 18/05/2018 – Puma Target Resumed at EUR550 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 05/03/2018 – MOVES-StanChart names new industrials head in N.America; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV GROWTH WAS OFFSET BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY IN RATES AND CREDIT

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. 13,341 shares valued at $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. 5,831 shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY, worth $599,304. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22 million. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,645 shares to 16,536 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 6,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Management Llc has 1.57% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 108,924 shares. Factory Mutual Insur owns 1.87% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.50 million shares. Swift Run Mngmt Ltd owns 0.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,315 shares. Maryland Cap Management invested 0.62% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 146,447 shares. Vision Mgmt reported 0.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.81 million shares or 1.62% of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa owns 8,652 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Premier Asset Lc has invested 2.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Parsec Fincl Management Incorporated reported 341,930 shares stake. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 35,044 shares or 0.41% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank accumulated 0.39% or 71,564 shares. Btr stated it has 163,465 shares or 3.18% of all its holdings. Intersect Limited Com reported 38,959 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.83% or 251,782 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel invested in 920,000 shares or 2.96% of the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability holds 0.85% or 46,626 shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt reported 0.21% stake. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc accumulated 39,746 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Com holds 9,243 shares. Kirr Marbach Communication Ltd Company In holds 1,166 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors invested in 0.83% or 1.05M shares. 6,525 were reported by Cubic Asset Ltd. Mcdaniel Terry And has 1,663 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree owns 6,597 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Lincoln National Corp has 25,455 shares. Grimes And Inc accumulated 4,585 shares. Choate Investment has 0.38% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt owns 1.24% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 190,645 shares.

