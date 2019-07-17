Beaumont Financial Partners Lowered Home Depot (HD) Stake; Mackenzie Financial Has Lowered Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Position

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 19.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Beaumont Financial Partners Llc holds 7,257 shares with $1.39 million value, down from 9,042 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $238.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $217.04. About 70,496 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) stake by 54.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 19,874 shares as Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX)’s stock rose 16.17%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 16,373 shares with $1.94 million value, down from 36,247 last quarter. Mellanox Technologies Ltd now has $6.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.79. About 4,425 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – Mellanox Launches Ground-Breaking Open Hyper-Scalable Enterprise Framework; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases 2Q and Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $210 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. Citigroup maintained the shares of HD in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 26.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.56 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dock Street Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,323 shares. 843,398 are held by Korea Investment Corp. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 88,857 shares. 1,865 were accumulated by Harvest Cap Management. 11,973 are held by Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Com. 5,901 were reported by Evergreen Cap Ltd. Assetmark holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 163,443 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd holds 6,700 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 1.01 million shares. Driehaus Cap Management Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,379 shares. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.36% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 58,029 shares. Dana Invest Advsr Inc owns 169,194 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc holds 1.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7.20M shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 2.04M shares. Legacy Private Tru holds 15,816 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.67 million activity. Another trade for 5,714 shares valued at $545,630 was made by Johnson Amal M on Monday, February 4. Shares for $2.21M were bought by SANGHI STEVE on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Bancshares Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Gam Ag holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 15,600 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 343,588 shares. 841,565 are held by Ion Asset Management. Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd holds 0.54% or 49,394 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial invested in 16 shares or 0% of the stock. Fund Sa has invested 0.07% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Hsbc Public Limited Co has 202,968 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 426 shares. 33,958 are held by Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership. Renaissance Technology Ltd reported 0.13% stake. Glazer Cap Limited Com stated it has 71,943 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 36,207 shares. S Muoio & Company Limited Liability Corp invested 1.3% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Jefferies Group Lc reported 46,055 shares.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mellanox (MLNX) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Take a Shot at Nvidia Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock (Once It Pulls Back) – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Has An AMD Problem – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Global X Robotics and AI ETF Is Just OK Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.